Shocking Roster Shake-Up? Jets Urged To Cut Ties With Talented WR
The New York Jets have made a lot of changes this offseason, and it seems like they might be shaping up to pay off in big ways.
The Jets have moved on from their general manager, head coach, and quarterback within the last year, replacing them with Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn, and Justin Fields, respectively. This trio of moves should push the team in the positive direction after a horrendous year last season.
But the Jets still have some tough decisions to make before they can kick off the regular season, including a handful of players who will need to be cut in order to get down to the maximum 53-man roster size.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley as the team's top cut candidate ahead of the regular season.
Malachi Corley listed as a Jets cut candidate this preseason
"Here we go again. Another recent Day 2 draft pick who is on the thinnest of ice—in part because the current regime didn't have anything to do with drafting him," Davenport wrote. "Corley was essentially invisible for the Jets as a rookie—three catches for 16 yards in 83 snaps and a would-be touchdown run that became a turnover when dropped the ball to celebrate before crossing the goal line.
"He also missed a chunk of OTAs, which wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson admitted put the youngster at a disadvantage entering camp. In the first preseason game, Corley was out there with third-stringers. But rather than blow by a bunch of scrubs, he caught just one pass. He’s playing his way right off the Gang Green roster."
Corley is a very talented wide receiver, but he hasn't shown it much at all during camp. Rather than taking firm control of the WR2 spot in New York, the young wideout looks lost at times, finding himself playing with the second and third stringers more often than not.
Rookie Arian Smith has been impressive in training camp, which is more bad news for Corley. Considering he's a rookie and performing better than Corley, it seems like Smith will be one or two slots higher on the depth chart.
The only thing that might keep Corley on the roster is Allen Lazard's injury. Lazard, who's direct competition for playing time with Corley, might not begin the season on the active roster because of his injury.
