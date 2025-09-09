Jets Country

Aaron Glenn Sends Encouraging Justin Fields Message After Week 1 Loss

Justin Fields could be the solution at quarterback for the Jets...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the offseason and completely flipped their organization on its head.

New York added a new general manager and head coach, as it's looking to rebuild the team from the ground up. Darren Mougey took over as general manager, while Aaron Glenn was hired to be the head coach. Glenn brought some solid coaches with him, including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

On the field, the big change was at quarterback.

The Jets cut veteran Aaron Rodgers and replaced him with the much younger Justin Fields. This decision was heavily criticized, as Fields has been labeled a bust by most of the media.

But Fields was very impressive in Week 1 against a loaded Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He rushed for two touchdowns and led the Jets to 32 points. But more impressively, the young quarterback was nearly perfect through the air, even throwing a touchdown to Garrett Wilson early in the game.

Aaron Glenn backs Justin Fields after Week 1 loss to Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) walks off the field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Coach Glenn took this as an opportunity to defend his quarterback to the media.

"I think each one of you guys [the media] were dogging him all during preseason about what he can't do and I think he just showed what he can do," Glenn told reporters after the game. "We are all gonna say this that there are some things that he could have done better, and obviously, he is going to feel the same way. But man, this is a step-by-step process, and we know that he is not done with his progression as far as getting better."

Fields flashed a lot of talent and potential in Week 1. In fact, this might be one of the better games of his entire NFL career, which spans multiple years.

The young quarterback was heavily criticized for the entire preseason, as many voiced their negative opinions on Fields. But with him playing as well as he did against the Steelers, there's a chance the Jets could be much better than anybody imagined.

If New York can contend with a loaded defense like Pittsburgh's, Fields should be able to destroy some of the worst defenses in football.

