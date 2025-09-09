Justin Fields Called 'Biggest Winner' Of Jets' Heartbreaking Week 1 Loss
Justin Fields and the New York Jets played host to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season. But the game didn't go how anybody expected.
Instead of being led by the defenses, it was an offensive shootout between the two teams. Rodgers and Fields, both playing against their former teams, shone bright against good defenses.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called Fields one of the biggest winners of the Week 1 game against the Steelers.
Jets QB Justin Fields showed a lot of promise in Week 1 loss
"Justin Fields put together what was legitimately one of the best games of his NFL career on Sunday. The former Bears first-round pick completed 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and no turnovers, while adding 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground," Fried wrote. "Fields’ ball placement was sharp, he made plays with his legs without relying on them, kept his eyes downfield to extend plays, operated smoothly within the structure of the offense, and avoided any major mistakes.
"If this is the version of Fields the Jets are getting, not only is this team going to win some football games this year, but they may just have found more than a bridge QB solution. It's just one game, but it's hard to imagine a better start for the fifth-year quarterback."
It was a great day for Field believers and a horrible day for his doubters. The young signal caller looked calm, cool, and composed as he worked the Jets down the field time and time again. To boost his stock even more, Fields did so against a very good Steelers defense with stars like TJ Watt, Jalen Ramsey, and Cameron Heyward.
Fields was almost perfect through the air. His throws downfield looked beautiful while he added an extra element on the ground, running for two touchdowns.
If this is the quarterback the Jets are getting with Fields, they might have their franchise quarterback on the roster already.
