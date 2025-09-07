Aaron Glenn Sends Message To Jets After Crushing Loss To Steelers
The New York Jets had quite an exciting offseason, led by the addition of Justin Fields. This move saw Aaron Rodgers cut from the roster. Ironically enough, Rodgers and his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, would match up against the Jets and Fields in Week 1.
After a long back-and-forth game, the Jets would fall short to the Steelers, losing on a 60-yard field goal from kicker Chris Boswell. The Steelers would leave New York with a 34-32 win.
But there were a lot of positives for the Jets to take away from the game. Fields was very impressive. The running game was dominant. Garrett Wilson made some great plays. A few defenders put in strong showings, too.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn doesn't believe in moral victories, though. Glenn sent a strong message to the Jets following the heartbreaking loss.
Aaron Glenn sounds off on Jets' discipline issues in Week 1
"Exciting game, but I'm not into moral victories. This was a game that, man, it was back and forth, a lot of fighting. I thought offensively we did a lot of good things that we can build on. The one thing to me that turned this game. We can't have turnovers. We can't do it," Glenn said following the Jets' 34-32 loss to the Steelers in Week 1. "We have to be a more disciplined team. There were some penalties that happened in that game that were true discipline issues.
"Again, that's something that will be addressed because you will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games. You're going to cause issues like that. We will get that addressed and we got to continue to work."
The Jets had all the momentum in the world, but some costly penalties and a crushing special teams fumble backed them against the wall.
The Jets struggled to keep their cool, mainly centering around the antagonizing cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was at the center of a lot of drama this week.
Glenn is making a point that these discipline issues won't continue on his team. The Jets will need to clean them up before they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. If the issues continue, the Bills could dominate the Jets on their own home turf.
