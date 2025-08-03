Aaron Glenn Sends Message To Jets Fans, Team
The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn this offseason after he helped turned the Detroit Lions around.
Glenn joined the Lions as their defensive coordinator under head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit now is a juggernaut and Glenn’s job now is to come to New York and help do the same.
Glenn certainly has a built in connection to the Jets. He was selected in the first round of the 1994 National Football League Draft by the Jets and spent the first eight seasons his career in town. On top of that, he started as a scout with the Jets after his playing days were over.
Now, he’s back as the team’s head coach and sent a message to fans and the team on Saturday.
"I told the players this," Glenn said.. "The first time since I became head coach – today was the first day that it really hit me. And it hit me once I heard the fans give the J-E-T-S chat. And I don't know why but it just hit me – it hit me pretty hard and man, I am so thankful. I'm thankful for this organization that gave me as shot, I'm thankful for this organization that gave me a second shot at becoming a coach. I don't know why fellas, but it hit me and it hit me pretty hard. And I just felt grateful, grateful to be in this position...
"It was actually during stretch and that's when I heard the chant and I took a moment to myself. It just hit me, it hit me pretty hard. The only thing I was thinking about was I'm grateful."
Glenn has said and done everything right so far. Now, we're just a few weeks away from seeing how it translates to the games for real action.
