Aaron Glenn Talks Weakness Of Jets' Controversial Signing: 'We'll Work On That'
The National Football League’s 2025 Annual League Meeting took place in Florida on Monday, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn fielded questions from reporters for a little over 30 minutes.
New Jets signing Brandon Stephens was one topic that arose.
New York inked the cornerback Stephens on March 13 to a three-year, $36 million deal that many people critiqued as an overpay.
Stephens, 27, has played four years in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens after being selected by Baltimore with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of SMU.
Stephens has tallied 256 tackles, 31 pass deflections, and two interceptions in his career thus far.
Glenn was asked what he likes about Stephens and wasn’t afraid to mention one area that he feels Stephens needs to improve.
“Big, physical, man corner … can deny the ball as we've seen,” Glenn said.
“The one thing that he has to work on, which you all know, is creating turnovers. We'll work on that.”
“But when you have two big guys on the edges, like we have, that creates a lot of issues for an offense.”
Stephens is listed at six-foot-one, 215 pounds. New York’s other starting cornerback, Sauce Gardner, is six-foot-three, 190 pounds.
If there’s any head coach in the league who knows about the cornerback position, it’s Glenn, who was a three-time Pro Bowler at the position during his playing days.
At five-foot-nine, 183 pounds, Glenn lacked the size of either Gardner or Stephens but made up for it with elite speed, instincts, toughness, and football IQ.
These are all qualities the Jets are hoping Glenn can pass along to Stephens and Garder in 2025 and beyond.
