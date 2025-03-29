Jets Might Draft Miami Pass Catcher Who Overcame Multiple Injuries
The New York Jets have an obvious need at the tight end position, but they don’t necessarily have to grab a TE with the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Penn State’s Tyler Warren would be the guy at No. 7 if New York did go tight end there, but there are a handful of talented TE prospects beyond Warren that Jets GM Darren Mougey could also snag in a later round, thereby freeing himself up to address another position at No. 7.
One tight end prospect to keep an eye on in connection to the Jets is a six-foot-five, 21-year-old pass catcher out of Miami who was recently linked to New York by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.
“This is considered a talented tight end draft class, so (the Jets) could get a starter other than Warren too,” Rosenblatt wrote.
“Some of the other top prospects include … Miami’s Elijah Arroyo.”
Arroyo’s draft stock is lower than his talent level due to injuries that marred much of his college career at Miami.
After a productive true freshman season with the Hurricanes, Arroyo suffered from multiple knee issues that kept him out of all but eight games over his sophomore and junior seasons.
He did bounce back in 2024, however, playing in all 13 games for Miami and tallying 35 catches for 590 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
It’s hard to predict what Mougey is going to do in the draft, but if he passes on Warren in the first round, keep a close eye on Arroyo as the draft moves along.
