Aaron Rodgers, $180 Million Star Linked After Jets Exit
Another day has passed and one of the biggest superstars in National Football League history remains available on the open market.
The New York Jets announced that they were cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers in February and have since signed Justin Fields and had a solid first draft class with Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager.
So much has already gotten done this offseason, but Rodgers is still out there for the taking with retirement or the Pittsburgh Steelers seeming like the most likely options. He noted recently on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has other things going on in his personal life that need his focus right now than football.
It's unknown how long it will take for him to make a decision. But, it sounds like there's another player out there who could end up being impacted by the choice as well. Fellow Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal last year with the Atlanta Falcons but was benched and now either will be the team's backup or could get moved.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and shared that the Steelers could be a possibility for Cousins as well if Rodgers doesn't land there.
"If your good friend Aaron Rodgers does not go to Pittsburgh, I think that would be a possibility," Rapoport said about Cousins. "It feels to me like the other possibilities kind of don't exist."
It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out but luckily the Jets don't have to worry about it anymore.