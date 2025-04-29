Jets Have One Word To Sum Up 2025 NFL Draft Class
It’s a new era in New York and on paper at least seems positive.
The 2025 National Football League Draft is behind us, and it’s pretty clear what the New York Jets’ strategy was.
It was the first draft for the Jets with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey leading the way for the franchise. Their first pick as head coach and general manager was offensive tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri. From there, the Jets fortified the tight end room, added more depth at corner, took an intriguing wide receiver, and much more.
It was a good draft and afterward Glenn talked about it and it’s clear that what they valued was “toughness,” as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Aaron Glenn’s goal at the outset of the offseason was to establish a brand, to set the tone. What’s that brand? 'Tough, physical, violent, aggressive, resilient,' Glenn said. 'If we continue to get guys like that, you’ll start to see the brand show up on the grass.' That thought process drove everything Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey did this offseason, in free agency and especially in the NFL Draft...
"Glenn is trying to change that. Toughness was a word used frequently this weekend. The Jets’ first-round pick was offensive tackle Armand Membou, a mauler with a highlight reel full of plays on which he drove defensive ends down the field and into the ground. Tight end Mason Taylor comes from a family featuring two of the toughest defensive players to come through the NFL in the last couple of decades in his father (Jason Taylor) and his uncle (Zach Thomas). Third-round pick Azareye’h Thomas is a cornerback lauded for his toughness at the line of scrimmage. Fourth-round safety Malachi Moore is a feisty, tough, emotional leader — and someone expected to make an impact immediately."
The Jets clearly got their guys -- starting with Membou. Glenn has come into the picture this offseason and attempted to improve the culture immediately. That's something that he spoke about going back to his first introduction to the New York media. He also made it clear that the best way to build a team is through the draft rather than free agency. Now, the pieces are in play for the Jets.
More NFL: Patriots Legend Tom Brady Has Surprising Words For Jets