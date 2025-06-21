Aaron Rodgers Blasted Jets 'Abysmal' Running Game
The New York Jets have one of the most dynamic running backs in the National Football League in Breece Hall.
Hall had 1,585 yards from scrimmage (994 rushing yards, 591 receiving yards) in 2023 across 17 games of work. The 2024 season didn't go as planned, though. He took a slight step back and finished the season with 1,359 scrimmage yards (876 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards).
One thing that is important to note when discussing Hall and the Jets' running game overall is the fact that New York had the fewest rushing attempts by a team in the National Football League in 2024 with just 363. Hall got 209 of those attempts, but the Jets took a step back after logging 388 total rushing attempts in 2023. Even that was low and was 29th in the league.
New York's offense was focused on the passing game and built around future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Although this is the case, three-time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth shared on "The Stinkin Truth Podcast with Mark Schlereth" that Rodgers blasted the running game and talked about how "abysmal" it was.
"One thing that Aaron and I had a conversation about when he was with the Jets was how abysmal their running game was and how schematically it made no sense," Schlereth said. "I started the conversation, and then Aaron went on for about a 25-minute diatribe on just their run game...
"I was like watching the Jets last year and it was the worst schematic...worst schematic run game I've ever watched in the NFL. There's a difference between having guys who can't block people, I've seen that too, right. But, having your players do things that make zero sense. This makes no sense...There's zero chance of that being successful."
It is one thing to talk about attempts and other things of that nature, but if the offense isn't set up for with the scheme in place, success can't be had.
Now, it's a new era and it certainly will look different Week 1.