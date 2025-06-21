Jets CB Sauce Gardner Responds To Tom Brady
If you don’t follow New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on X, you might as well.
Gardner is a good follow and posts a good amount on the social media platform. Throughout the offseason he’s talked about the possibility of sticking around with the franchise a few times, which obviously stands out.
But, his posts on Friday were more funny than anything else. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady was at Fanatics Fest and and went on stage. One thing he did was take one of Gardner's jerseys, throw it to the ground, and spit on it. He ripped an Eli Manning jersey as well.
Gardner took to social media with a hilarious gif to respond to the video of Brady. It was a popular gif of rapper 50 Cent saying "What you say (Explicit) me for." You can check it out right here.
You can find a video of Brady spitting on the jersey below.
The Jets and Brady certainly have their history as he spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots. He faced off against New York plenty of times and it certainly doesn't seem like either side has much love for one another even all of these years later.
Gardner is just 24 years old and only overlapped with Brady in the NFL for one year. When Gardner was a rookie in 2022, Brady was playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn't get to be a part of the rivalry, but it has extended into Brady's retirement.
