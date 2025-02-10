Aaron Rodgers Could Team Up With Legendary Coach Following Bombshell Report
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer recently dropped the bombshell report indicating that the New York Jets were cutting ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
"Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him," Glazer wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won't be for the Jets."
This leaves the door wide open for Rodgers to sign with whichever team he would like.
One connection that's been drawn by many fans and insiders is the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.
Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents for Pittsburgh this offseason, though the Steelers reportedly have interest in bringing at least one of these players back.
The Steelers have a winning culture and a roster to win with Rodgers under center. If he's willing to sign for an affordable price, the 41-year-old could be the best option for Pittsburgh.
The first time Rodgers was mentioned as a fit to the Steelers, a few sources close to Pittsburgh indicated the Steelers wouldn't have any interest, so this should all be seen as speculation until Rodgers begins officially meeting with teams.
