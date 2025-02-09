Jets' Garrett Wilson Predicted To Land With NFC Contender In Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. They've already found a new head coach and general manager, but now they'll need to make some moves with the roster.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a big question mark. One of his top targets, Garrett Wilson, is a bit of a question mark as well. There are rumors of Wilson potentially requesting a trade this offseason, but where would he go?
Marissa Myers of TWSN recently predicted the Jets would deal Wilson to the Washington Commanders in a blockbuster offseason trade.
"With coming from being on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Wilson was used to winning. Now on the Jets, it has been a different story, and with now heading towards a full rebuild, rumors are circulating that Wilson could look to request a trade from the Jets in the offseason," Myers wrote. "As New York looks to start building towards their future, Wilson has been a star player and would easily gain the Jets first-round draft capital in return that they would need to secure their potential franchise quarterback.
"Wilson is just 26 years old, and with his production of 3,078 yards and 13 touchdowns over three seasons despite less than stellar quarterback play, it’s a sign of the potential he could have on a team with a better quarterback. The team that should be interested in trading for Wilson, is the Washington Commanders."
The Commanders would improve quite a bit if they landed Wilson. The 26-year-old star receiver would be a great running mate to Terry McLaurin in one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.
It wouldn't make much sense for the Jets to trade Wilson. He's still young and improving while working well in the Jets' offense.
While there are rumors of him wanting out, he hasn't formally requested a trade to this point, so it's a tough thing to speculate.
