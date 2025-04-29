Aaron Rodgers Decision May Finally Be Approaching Big Finale
The New York Jets may not have any ties to Aaron Rodgers any longer, but that doesn't mean there isn't interest in him across the National Football League.
Rodgers is still available in free agency and at this point the time that we've heard from him personally was when he recently joined "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a wide-range of topics, including his potential playing future. He didn't give any guarantees and since then things have been pretty quiet as his interview took place shortly before the NFL Draft.
Now, the NFL Draft is behind us and his future quickly will become one of the biggest stories in the league. This is because Rodgers is one of the biggest-name stars in NFL history.
Will he end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Maybe, but maybe not. This has been the most talked-about landing spot for him. We'll see what happens, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that the team is "confident" in landing him.
"From what Art Rooney sounded like: I think that we are getting closer to a decision, 'We are confident that Rodgers is coming' I believe was the way that he phrased it," Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show." They think Rodgers is coming and I think Rodgers is going to be a member of the Steelers."
Rodgers noted in his appearance on the show that something in his personal life has taken his attention and is part of the reason no decision has been made. Hopefully, everything is alright there. Will he end up choosing Pittsburgh?