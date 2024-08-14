Aaron Rodgers Does Something for New York Jets Teammates Rarely Seen After Win
The New York Jets got off to a nice start to the preseason after yet another drama-filled offseason, a good sign for a team with lofty expectations this season.
When speaking to the media about his teammates efforts throughout camp, Aaron Rodgers used the chance to shine some light on a couple of his teammates that he believes to have played well so far. He started with a focus on the offensive line.
"There are a lot of guys up front who have been playing really well. I think Chris Glaser's had a really nice camp. With Jake [Hanson] going down early, it opened up some opportunities for him at center. I think he's done really well," said Rodgers.
Glaser went unselected in the 2022 NFL draft and is already on his second stint with the Jets. He is a guy that is fighting hard for a roster spot near the back end of the depth chart, bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad.
He's seen more playing time since Hanson went down with a lower extremity injury and has responded well.
"I think Wes [Schweitzer] is a Swiss Army type of guy up front. He can play all three positions on the interior. He's done a really good job," Rodgers added.
Schweitzer's job isn't in as much jeopardy, but it's still nice to see him bouncing back from a disappointing first year with New York that saw him injured for a large portion of it.
The quarterback then turned his attention towards some of the team's rookies.
"There are a lot of guys that stand out that you expect to play well. But, when they do so quickly, I think you have to recognize them," said the future Hall of Famer. "I think Olu [Fashanu] looked very, very comfortable for a first year guy. Obviously, Braelon [Allen] and Isaiah [Davis] showed up in the game and did some really nice things. It wasn't too big for 'em, so really proud of those guys."
Fashanu was drafted with the expectation of sitting for his rookie year behind some of the veterans, but will be hard to keep off the field if he continues to shine.
Allen and Davis were both drafted with the intention of bolstering the backfield behind Breece Hall. They each shined during their preseason debut and are making the front office look a little bit smarter.
Only time will tell how much of an impact these guys actually make this year, but having an endorsement from a player like Rodgers should act as a confidence boost for the rest of the preseason.