New York Jets Rookie RB Punishes Commanders as Expected in Preseason Debut
The hype has been building around rookie running back Braelon Allen throughout training camp and the New York Jets' fourth-round draft pick lived up to the expectations during his preseason debut.
The burly ball carrier from Wisconsin led all rushers with 54 yards on six attempts in the Jets' 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders. Allen showed plenty of burst and the ability to reach the second level of the defense. He also made two noticeable pickups in pass protection.
"I'll speak for the entire team. We're all excited to see him run. Him and Isaiah [Davis] for that matter. Braelon didn't disappoint," said Jets fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh.
The 20-year-old Allen, who is the youngest player on New York's 90-man roster, earned the start at running back and touched the ball for a six-yard gain on the offense's first play from scrimmage. Two plays later, it appeared that Allen moved the chains with a nice 12-yard catch on 3rd-and-9 but an ineligible player downfield penalty negated the gain.
On the Jets' third possession, which ended on a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee, Allen kick-started the drive with three consecutive rushing attempts.
First, the 6-foot-1 physical specimen ripped off a 16-yard gain off left tackle. Then, Allen rushed for five yards out of a shotgun formation. Next, he barreled into the defensive secondary for a 24-yard splash play that moved the ball into Washington territory. Listed at 235 pounds, Allen features a punishing running style that makes would-be tacklers flinch.
"When he got to the second level, it's painful to just touch the human. He is a very heavy runner. It was really cool to see him out in the open field today," said Saleh.
Meanwhile, Davis, a fifth-round rookie running back, made his noise as a receiver. He totaled eight yards on four rush attempts but caught all four of his receiving targets for 33 yards.
Spelling Allen after the 24-yard burst, Davis carried on back-to-back plays. After a one-yard rush, he lost his footing in the next carry and fell for a two-yard loss. Showing his versatility, Davis redeemed himself by converting a 3rd-and-11 with a nice catch-and-run for 24 yards.
Israel Abanikanda, Xazavian Valladay and the recently-acquired Deon Jackson also saw action, combining for 35 yards on 16 carries. Abanikanda, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick rumored to be on the roster bubble, also made an eight-yard reception on his lone target.
"I thought Izzy ran the ball well today, too. Valladay ran the ball well. We love that running back room. It's come a long way since the first year we were here. We feel like we've got some legitimate runners all the way across the board," said Saleh.