Aaron Rodgers Eats His Boogers Before GTA6 is Released
The New York Jets' play during Monday Night Football wasn't the only disgusting thing that happened. In fact, it might be a far second after Aaron Rodgers was seen picking his nose and eating his boogers during the game.
Rodgers appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, addressing what happened.
"I'm not dodging anything... Oh damn, it actually kind of looks like it, too... I've actually never ate my boogers. That's one thing I'm very proud of. I honestly haven't. It's a tough look to try and defend because that video is a little bit incriminating."
Unfortunately for the struggling star, he was caught in the act. Most people would try to play that off, but he can't run from it when the camera shows what the camera did.
Fans reacted on social media to every angle of Rodgers picking his nose and eating it, and many have made hilarious comments about it.
Some took it as a time to beat up on the Jets, which fans of other teams always love to do.
However, others had some good jokes to make. That includes Instagram user _landtron_, who commented, "We got Aaron Rodgers eating boogers before GTA 6."
Grand Theft Auto 6, notoriously known for taking far too long to release, always seems to catch fire when something happens.
GTA V was released in 2013, so, like New York's playoff drought, it's been over a decade since a new game was released.
Just like the New York Mets with Grimace, maybe Gang Green will look back at Rodgers picking his nose and find it was the turning point of the season.
With all of the talent on this roster, that's what they'll hope for.
The Jets will have a good chance of turning things around in Week 8 when they take on the New England Patriots.