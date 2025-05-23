Aaron Rodgers Finally Hinted At Next Team After Messy Jets Exit
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still available but he gave the clearest hint at his intentions on Friday.
He hasn't signed any deal as of writing, but Rodgers did hint at his next potential team on Friday. He was a part of a live question-and-answer and was asked if he would ever go to the Chicago Bears. Rodgers shut down the young fan, but did hint at joining a team that will play in Chicago in 2025 in a clip shared on social media by Chat Sports' Jack Sperry.
"No," Rodgers said. “But I believe there is a team that might play in Chicago this year, a road trip to Chicago. I love Chicago, though, way more than they love me. It’s been a great relationship all one way."
The Bears have eight games at home in 2025 and will face the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints.
All signs have pointed to Rodgers joining the Steelers and this is just another sign of that fact. Rodgers hasn't officially said anything about joining Pittsburgh, but this is at least the clearest indication yet that he has given that he will play in 2025 and that the Steelers seem like the likely option.
Of the Bears' home opponents, each team outside of the Steelers are set at quarterback -- aside from maybe the Saints.
