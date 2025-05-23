Three-Time Pro Bowler Suddenly Back On Jets' Radar
The New York Jets haven't really had to think much about safety Jamal Adams since 2019.
Adams was a star in New York and earned his first two Pro Bowl with the Jets in 2018 and 2019. He also was named to the first-team All-Pro in 2019 and second-team All-Pro in 2018. Adams developed into a star in New York, but things quickly turned sour. There were some issues and he eventually was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.
He certainly didn't have many fans in New York as he left the organization, but he has apologized this offseason and recently talked about how he wants to return to town and finish his career off the right way while also mending fences on "The Jets Lounge."
Over the last week, the question of should New York bring Adams back has popped up on social media left and right with plenty of opinions on both sides of the debate.
The safety group has been one that has given New York questions in recent years. The Jets tried to fix that this offseason by signing Andre Cisco in free agency and by drafting Malachi Moore. Right now, the Jets' safety depth looks like Tony Adams, Cisco, Moore, Jaylin Simpson, Jarius Monroe, and Dean Clark.
From a football perspective, Adams hasn't goten much action over the last three years. He played in one game in 2022, nine games in 2023, and five games last year. He did spend time with Aaron Glenn last year on the Detroit Lions, but what does he give you at this point in his career? He noted on "The Jets Lounge" that he's healthy, which is a start.
Should New York give him a shot? This is a question that for years never seemed like it would be on the team's radar. But, it at least has been a big talking point over the last week.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Go On 'Late-Summer Spending Spree'