Aaron Rodgers Gets Another Odd Post-Jets Update
Wednesday was a big day in the National Football League, but luckily the New York Jets weren’t heavily involved.
There was a pretty surprising trade made. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys came together on a deal to send George Pickens to Dallas. It was a pretty surprising move in the immediate aftermath led to chatter about former Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked about how the trade can impact the future Hall of Famer.
"Steelers remain in contact with Aaron Rodgers and are hopeful that he'll be a Steeler," Fowler said. "But, as of now, no hard update. Team counting on Roman Wilson Year 2 jump. This offseason he looks like a different player than from his injury riddled rookie campaign. Pittsburgh now positioned for three third-round picks in 2026, which they can use for potential WR trade."
After the Pickens trade, rumors picked up about how Pittsburgh could be in the market for a new receiver. Rodgers-favorite Allen Lazard immediately was brought up, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
"Aaron Rodgers could be getting the gang back together in Pittsburgh. Well, part of it," Florio said. "While Rodgers’s coaching BFF Nathaniel Hackett has yet to take a job with the Steelers, one of Rodgers’s receiver BFFs could end up joining him for a third time, in the city known for its three rivers. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is “in play” to be traded to the Steelers."
Could both end up in Pittsburgh?
