Jets-Steelers Trade 'In Play' Thanks To Aaron Rodgers Buzz
The New York Jets made a somewhat surprising decision this offseason.
New York cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams -- neither were overly surprising -- but held on to receiver Allen Lazard. He's another guy who was brought to town thanks to Rodgers and he was given permission to seek a trade. One didn't come to fruition and his contract recently was restructured which seemingly cemented a spot in the receiver room for him in 2025.
While this is the case, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared on Wednesday that a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers is "in play" after they sent receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.
"Aaron Rodgers could be getting the gang back together in Pittsburgh. Well, part of it," Florio said. "While Rodgers’s coaching BFF Nathaniel Hackett has yet to take a job with the Steelers, one of Rodgers’s receiver BFFs could end up joining him for a third time, in the city known for its three rivers. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is “in play” to be traded to the Steelers.
"Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him. And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him. (At one point during his first year in New York, during Rodgers’s season-long injury absence, Lazard became a healthy scratch.) Lazard recently slashed his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, with $1.75 million of it guaranteed. That becomes a downright bargain for the Steelers, who suddenly have a gaping hole on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf."
Another interesting twist for Rodgers -- and Lazard. What makes it even more interesting is the fact that Rodgers hasn't even announced a decision yet, but there's still all of this buzz.
