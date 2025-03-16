Chiefs Losing 3-Time Super Bowl Champion To Jets
The New York Jets have been really busy since free agency opened up and reportedly pulled off a pretty solid move on Sunday afternoon.
Much has been made about how the Jets have needed to add at least one defensive tackle. That's been a clear need for the Jets and they reportedly did so on Sunday by signing three-time Super Bowl champion Derrick Nnadi, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, multi-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs, is signing with the Jets, per his agency SportsTrust Advisors," Fowler shared.
Nnadi was selected in the third round of the 2018 National Football League Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent his entire seven-year National Football League career to this point with the organization. Nnadi was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams with Kansas City. He was a starter for years with the Chiefs, but his role was altered in 2024.
He appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, but he made just one start. In comparison, he started all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2023 and 2022 when Kansas City won back-to-back Super Bowls.
Adding Nnadi may not be a massive move, but it does fill a hole that New York has needed to fill. He's a veteran player with plenty of wins under his belt. He'll bring a veteran presence to the locker room and has seen a little bit of everything over his stint with Kansas City. New York wants to get to that level and bringing a guy like Nnadi to town should help.
