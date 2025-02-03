Aaron Rodgers Given 'Zero Percent Chance' To Return To Jets, Per Analyst
The New York Jets recently announced the hire of Detroit Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand as the team's new offensive coordinator. Engstrand joins head coach Aaron Glenn as both migrate from Detroit to New York.
This now gives the Jets a first-time head coach in Glenn and a first-time play caller in Engstrand. While this might not seem like a big deal to some, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently made quite a drastic prediction after the Jets found their new offensive coordinator.
Orlovsky predicted the Jets would cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers following this hire.
“I was just gonna say this makes me think [there is a] zero percent chance Aaron Rodgers is in New York because I think that would be really risky as an organization with a new head coach to go hey we are going to take one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the league and pair him with a guy who likes to do it one way and pair him with a guy who has never called plays before in the NFL. He has only been in the NFL for four years,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “NFL Live.”
Rodgers, 41, and Engstrand, 42, have neither spoken on the situation, but Orlovsky has a point.
With the Jets entering a new era of football by hiring a first-time head coach and first-time play caller, it could make sense for the team to look for a younger quarterback that the coaching staff could shape and mold into the signal caller they want. At this point in his career, Rodgers isn't very moldable.
