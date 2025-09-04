Aaron Rodgers Had Just 4 Words For Jets-Steelers Showdown
By now, you’ve heard all about the upcoming matchup between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is in large part because Aaron Rodgers is going to be on the other sideline.
Rodgers spent the last two years in New York and now will face off against his old team in what is expected to be the first game of his final season. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Jets faithful treat Rodgers when he takes the field as the game will be at MetLife Stadium.
Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer but his stint in New York was full of inconsistent play and obviously the first play that ended his first season with an Achilles injury. The Jets and Steelers have been talked about at length due to the connection between the Jets and Rodgers along with the Steelers and Justin Fields.
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are coming to town this weekend
The matchup itself has the makings to be a storyline goldmine and that continued on Wednesday. Rodgers was asked about facing off against the Hets and had just three words, as shared by ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
"Aaron Rodgers isn't giving his former team any free bulletin board material this week," Pryor said. "Speaking at his weekly media availability Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback deflected all questions about returning to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets in Sunday's season opener, downplaying the significance of the game.
"Asked whether there was anything to the game because of the location and opponent or whether it was business as usual, Rodgers was brief. 'Yeah,' he said, 'it's Week 1.'"
The Jets and Steelers are set to face off on Sunday at MetLife Stadium where Rodgers called home for the last two seasons. Last year, he started all 17 games for New York and had a better season stats-wise than you likely would've expected for a team that went 5-12. Rodgers had 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 107 rushing yards. Things didn't work out, but he's coming back to town for potentially one last run.