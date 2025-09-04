New York Jets Lose Starter For Entire 2025 Season
The New York Jets are just about to begin the 2025 National Football League season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but suffered a brutal injury blow on Wednesday.
Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a triceps injury that immediately was feared to be a long-term injury. After further imaging, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he did suffer a torn tricep that will land him on the Injured Reserve at this time.
The Jets had a rough day on Wednesday
"Jets standout G Alijah Vera-Tucker did, in fact suffer a torn triceps that will knock him out indefinitely, land him on IR, and almost certainly end his season, sources say," Rapoport said. "AVT, injured during a 1-on-1 drill, was playing his best football and was poised to help the young OLs...
"A big blow for the Jets OL. AVT is hard to replace. But NYJ have center Joe Tippmann, who has played guard and Josh Myers, who has played guard and center. In addition, Chuks Okorafor, who has position flexibility. There are options."
With Vera-Tucker set to go onto the Injured Reserve with a similar injury as he suffered in 2022, it's tough to think about what's next. He tore his triceps in Week 7 back in 2022.
There isn't a lot of time left for the Jets to figure things out before they take the field to take on the Steelers on Sunday. Right now, the most obvious -- and seamless option -- would be for the Jets to move Joe Tippmann over to guard and start Josh Myers at center. Myers played with Fields back in college and the two have been duking it out for the starting center job all summer. There's an argument that Tippmann would be a better guard than center and now the job at least is open for now.
Five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff is technically available, but he announced his retirement back in August, so the Jets are a few weeks late on that one.
There aren't a ton of options out there, at least this close to game day. Next week, it could be more of a discussion. But, the easiest option right now is Tippmann, for sure.
