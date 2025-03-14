Aaron Rodgers Has Complete Control In Ongoing Free Agency Saga
Heading into this offseason, the New York Jets had a tough decision to make with their veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But with the team looking to turn the page to a new era, which included a new head coach and general manager, the decision was easy. The Jets opted to cut Rodgers, leaving him in free agency right now.
In free agency, Rodgers has received a decent bit of attention. Most teams have their quarterback heading into 2025 and it's unlikely the 41-year-old would take a job where he's not guaranteed to be the starter.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings are the three teams who are continuously being connected to Rodgers. But at the end of the day, the veteran signal caller holds complete control because he can always retire without batting an eye if one of these teams doesn't give him the deal he wants.
Rodgers is 41 years old and has already played 20 years in the NFL. He's thrown for over 62,000 yards, won four MVP awards, and a Super Bowl. The veteran has cemented himself as one of the best signal callers in football history. There's nothing keeping him in football besides the desire to play football.
While it's more likely that Rodgers lands a deal with the Steelers or the Giants, he still has the option to retire. He's expected to make his decision in the near future, but, like always, Rodgers will do it on his own time.
