NFL Writer Suggests Aaron Rodgers Holdout Has Nothing To Do With Money
The New York Jets recently released quarterback Aaron Rodgers into free agency. Rodgers immediately caught the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after the Jets stole Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal.
Rodgers has also caught the eye of the New York Giants. But despite a lot of the top free agents signing contracts already, Rodgers remains in pursuit of a new deal, and it doesn't seem like he's in a hurry to sign in. At the end of the day, the 41-year-old could opt for retirement if he feels like it.
FanSided's Lior Lampert recently suggested that the hold up for Rodgers' free agency doesn't have to do with the money. Instead, he suggests it could have to do with the Minnesota Vikings and his preference to "beat to his own drum."
"Regardless, this is all very on-brand for Rodgers," Lampert wrote. "He beats to his own drum -- always has, always will. Moments like this highlight why the New York Jets were willing to absorb a $50 million cap hit to cut him this offseason. His overwhelming presence can be a distraction and a lot to handle, and the Steelers and Giants (plus the Vikings) are experiencing it first-hand."
The emergence of the Vikings is a shocking development in the Rodgers sweepstakes. Minnesota has its franchise guy in J.J. McCarthy, who it used a first round pick on last year. The Steelers and Giants don't have anything close to a franchise signal caller.
As Lampert asserts, Rodgers will always play by his own set of rules. He's always going to do things the way he wants to do them and it's clear that's the case in free agency this offseason.
