Jets Country

NFL Writer Suggests Aaron Rodgers Holdout Has Nothing To Do With Money

What's the hold up with Aaron Rodgers in free agency?

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown after he led Gang Green to a 32-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets recently released quarterback Aaron Rodgers into free agency. Rodgers immediately caught the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after the Jets stole Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal.

Rodgers has also caught the eye of the New York Giants. But despite a lot of the top free agents signing contracts already, Rodgers remains in pursuit of a new deal, and it doesn't seem like he's in a hurry to sign in. At the end of the day, the 41-year-old could opt for retirement if he feels like it.

FanSided's Lior Lampert recently suggested that the hold up for Rodgers' free agency doesn't have to do with the money. Instead, he suggests it could have to do with the Minnesota Vikings and his preference to "beat to his own drum."

"Regardless, this is all very on-brand for Rodgers," Lampert wrote. "He beats to his own drum -- always has, always will. Moments like this highlight why the New York Jets were willing to absorb a $50 million cap hit to cut him this offseason. His overwhelming presence can be a distraction and a lot to handle, and the Steelers and Giants (plus the Vikings) are experiencing it first-hand."

The emergence of the Vikings is a shocking development in the Rodgers sweepstakes. Minnesota has its franchise guy in J.J. McCarthy, who it used a first round pick on last year. The Steelers and Giants don't have anything close to a franchise signal caller.

As Lampert asserts, Rodgers will always play by his own set of rules. He's always going to do things the way he wants to do them and it's clear that's the case in free agency this offseason.

More NFL: Jets Linked To $13 Million High Risk Pass Catcher In Free Agency

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News