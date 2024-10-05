Aaron Rodgers ‘Intensifying’ New York Jets Push to Trade for Adams: Report
The New York Jets touched down in London and quarterback Aaron Rodgers did a session with the media on Friday.
Veterans like Rodgers usually do just one session with the media during the week. For the 40-year-old, that’s usually Wednesday.
But, the NFL International Series, inevitably, leads to extra media. So Rodgers did an extra interview. Since his time with the media on Wednesday the heat was turned up on the rumors surrounding his team’s potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
When asked about Adams and the rumors, he tried not to say much.
"I don't know how much I can say about it because of tampering,” he said to reporters covering Sunday’s game with Minnesota. “But we still have a great relationship. He's a great guy, great player and that's all I can say about it."
Meanwhile, he is pushing for a deal, with CBS Sports updating that Rodgers’ desire for the Jets to trade for Adams “intensified” after New York lost to the Denver Broncos, 10-9, on Sunday. It was just the fifth game Rodgers started in his career in which the offense didn’t score a touchdown.
Reporting that “…the quarterback may be in a rush,” it’s possible Adams could get dealt as early as next week, per CBS.
The price appears to be at least a second-round pick, with owner Mark Davis reportedly pushing his general manager, Tom Telesco, to get the deal done at that price. The Raiders are also weighing how much of Adams’ remaining salary it take on to get a deal done.
While the Jets remain the top destination, CBS reported that the New Orleans Saints remain “legitimate contenders” while the Pittsburgh Steelers are still involved.
Rodgers’ desire for a reunion with his former Green Bay Packers teammate is an open secret at this point. Whether it happens will depend on whether the Jets want to pay the Raiders’ price, which at the moment seems firm.
Adams is not playing this weekend due to a hamstring injury. The Jets will likely want clarity on his medicals before pulling the trigger. The trade deadline is Nov. 5.
The Green Bay Packers selected Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and he became an immediate contributor as his star ascended in 2016. From 2017-21 he was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowl selection five times. He led the NFL in touchdowns receptions in 2020 with 18. By the end of his time with the Packers he had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.
He was an All-Pro in his first season with the Raiders in 2022, and has been productive, with 203 receptions in his first two years.