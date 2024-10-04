3 Reasons Why New York Jets Should Trade for Davante Adams
The New York Jets are off to a mediocre start to the season, after four games, they have a 2-2 record.
A recent loss to the Denver Broncos feels like one that the Jets should have had as they scored just nine points in the game. Those were the types of games that New York wasn’t supposed to lose anymore with Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback, but it happened and raised a lot of questions all of a sudden for the team.
With a tough schedule coming up, the Jets are going to need to play some good football in order to keep up with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.
Furthermore, a player who has been linked to New York for quite some time now has recently become available and that is Davante Adams. Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders looking to part ways from each other might have been one of the more predictable things to happen this season, as both sides want to move on.
Considering his past with Rodgers and the Jets' desire to win now, here are three reasons why the Jets should trade for the All-Pro receiver.
Asking price isn’t bad
Anytime a player becomes available during the season, the first thing a franchise will look at is the asking price. For a player like Adams, who is an All-Pro caliber receiver, the initial thought would be that it would cost a lot of assets.
However, due to his contract and a mutual desire between him and Las Vegas to leave, the asking price reportedly isn’t too high. A second or third round pick for a player the caliber of Adams who can change an offense isn’t bad at all for a Jets team that is desperate to snap a playoff drought.
Can they trust the wide receiver corps?
Coming into the season, there were still questions about the receiver corps for New York. While Garrett Wilson was supposed to potentially be an All-Pro this season, he has got off to a really slow start with Rodgers.
However, the Jets have seen some nice things from Allen Lazard and Mike Williams so far that has helped make up for that. It’s hard to know if the franchise trusts Lazard not to regress to what he did last season and for Williams to stay healthy. Also, Wilson has been somewhat outspoken about the offense so far this season.
With all of those things being a factor, Adams would solve any questions and concerns about the wide receiver room.
Time to go all-in
When the Jets decided to trade for the future Hall-of-Famer at quarterback, it was clear that the window to win was going to be small. Last season, New York obviously didn’t do anything with Rodgers hurt, and at his age, that is one less opportunity to win with him.
Now, it’s unknown whether this will be his last season, or perhaps he plays next year as well. For the Jets, going all-in this season makes a ton of sense with no idea how long Rodgers will play for and no real succession plan as of now.
While giving up draft capital is never ideal, a player like Adams can help solidify the franchise by being all-in.