Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Choose AFC Rival After Messy Divorce With Jets
Not that it's much of a consolation after the last two years, but New York Jets are currently winning the breakup with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets quickly moved on after officially cutting Rodgers at the beginning of March, signing Justin Fields to a two-year contract. Meanwhile, Rodgers doesn't know if he still wants to play football this season, and took several potshots at New York two weeks ago on the Pat McAfee Show.
But although the Jets clearly want nothing to do with the future Hall of Famer anymore, he'll continue to generate headlines until he eventually signs. It's one of the biggest lingering dramas of the offseason, and for all we know, that's the way Rodgers wants it.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay had a prediction on Wednesday, however. Rodgers, Kay said, will eventually choose to end the standoff and choose to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his age-42 season.
"While Rodgers did return from the Achilles tear that sidelined him for the 2023 season, the Jets went 5-12 in his 17 starts last year. He completed only 63 percent of his throws for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, was sacked 40 times and threw 11 interceptions," Kay wrote.
"Steelers owner Art Rooney II claimed that Rodgers “does want to come here,” while head coach Mike Tomlin said they've had “really productive talks” with the aging signal-caller. Those are positive signs for a team that has otherwise largely run out of alternatives and will likely suffer through a lost season without Rodgers."
It's hardly the first time Rodgers has exasperated teams with his oddball tendencies. He went on a "darkness retreat" before choosing to play for the Jets, ignoring calls from his old team, the Green Bay Packers, then proceeded to spew conspiracy theories for the next two years.
New head coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey deserve credit for not allowing the Jets to get caught up in the Rodgers circus any longer. The Steelers are now the ones stuck waiting on hold.
