Jets' Biggest Draft Upgrade 'Should Bode Well' For Justin Fields, NFL Writer Claims
In 2025, Justin Fields is getting every opportunity to make his mark on the New York Jets.
After signing the 2021 first-round pick to a two-year, $40 million deal, the Jets look to be committed to giving Fields a legitimate shot at becoming their long-term starter. He's got no competition for the starting gig this season, and New York's draft strategy was aimed at maximizing Fields' talents.
With their first-round pick, seventh overall, the Jets selected offensive tackle Armand Membou from the University of Missouri. The Jets' two starting tackle spots are now projected to be manned by first-round picks from each of the last two seasons, with Membou on the right and Olu Fashanu on the left.
The 6-foot-4, 332-pound Membou brings plenty of exciting tools to the table. But as one football writer explains, he was the right pick to play in front of Fields, specifically.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin identified offensive tackle as the Jets' biggest NFL Draft upgrade, and gave his opinion that Membou's mobility was a particularly good fit for the shifty Fields, who loves to scramble.
"Justin Fields is about to start a trial run as the Jets' new quarterback, and now he has a legitimate left tackle in the athletic Membou, whose movement skills should bode well in protecting such a speedy signal-caller," Benjamin wrote. "This certainly feels like an upgrade on the aging, injured Tyron Smith from 2024."
The Jets also attempted to support Fields by drafting Louisiana State University tight end Mason Taylor in the second round and University of Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith in the fourth. It was a concerted effort to build up the offense at every level.
Now, Fields has to go out and prove he was worth trusting to lead this team out of the cellar in the AFC.
