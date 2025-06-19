Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Struggle In 2025: 'Tom Brady Went Through It'
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is about to embark on a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But not everyone thinks it will go well for Rodgers.
After a storied career with the Green Bay Packers and a brief stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers, now 41, is tasked with reviving a Steelers team desperate for stability at quarterback.
However, former Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga voiced doubts about Rodgers’ ability to lead Pittsburgh to playoff success in a recent interview on Infinity Sports Network’s Reiter Than You with Bill Reiter.
“I went to the Jets-Patriots game last year, and the thing that was sticking out about Aaron that was different was simply, it’s almost this unwillingness — I wouldn’t say unwillingness, because he’s tough — it’s almost like the body is tired and doesn’t want to take the hit,” Poppinga said.
“There’s a lot of flinching, there’s a lot of, I would say his vision is going from reading the field to the rush, which isn’t usually normal for high-level quarterbacks. High-level quarterbacks are kind of able to feel the rush and then they’re able to then keep their eyes downfield.”
As quarterbacks age, the fear of taking hits can shift focus from downfield reads to the pass rush, disrupting timing and decision-making.
Is this happening with Rodgers?
Poppinga seems to think so.
“As soon as you take your eye sight from the field — which is where your receivers are and how they’re spread out and configured in space versus the defenders — a receiver literally could come open and all of a sudden could become covered in a tenth of a second,” Poppinga continued. “By the time you’re looking down at the rush and then back up to where you don’t see them even come open or even have a chance to come in open space. And that’s where I see him and that comes with age. It’s not that he’s being weak, it’s not that he’s not tough, it’s just that you’re getting tired. Tom Brady went through it. Brett Favre went through it, but everybody goes through it in the game of football.”
The Steelers, of course, are hoping Poppinga is wrong.
Pittsburgh’s success may hinge on Rodgers recapturing his elite form, or at least some semblance of it.
Time will tell if Father Time has caught up to Rodgers.
