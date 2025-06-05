Jets' Justin Fields-Garrett Wilson Duo Receives Surprising Ranking From PFF
What will the New York Jets’ passing game look like in 2025?
It promises to feature the Justin Fields-Garrett Wilson duo more than anything else, that’s for sure.
Jets fans are hoping that Fields and Wilson will use their chemistry from Ohio State to create some big plays next season. Both players are still young and at the height of their athletic abilities, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Fields-Wilson duo operates under new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.
Despite the explosive potential there, not everyone believes Fields and Wilson will form one of the National Football League’s elite QB-WR partnerships.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked Fields and Wilson No. 24 on a list of 32 such duos (Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were No. 1 on Sikkema’s list).
“Wilson slightly bounced back from a 73.5 PFF receiving grade in 2023 to a 79.3 mark in 2024, but it wasn’t quite like the 85.9 PFF receiving grade he earned in his rookie season,” Sikkema wrote.
“Fields is coming off a decent year in Pittsburgh before getting usurped by Russell Wilson.”
“The Jets will likely field a run-heavy offense in 2025, but this connection should still flourish. Fields also earned a 92.7 PFF passing grade when targeting Wilson when the two were at Ohio State in 2020.”
Fields and Wilson will have the opportunity to make Sikkema’s ranking look silly if they are able to show out next season. The Jets’ offense is going to be much different than it was under Aaron Rodgers, and the entire team in general is entering a new era under new head coach Aaron Glenn.
Glenn will need Fields and Wilson to play at a Pro Bowl level for his first year at the helm in New York to be a successful one.
