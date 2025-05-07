Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Take Starting Job For Jets' AFC Rival After Long Wait
Few would complain if Aaron Rodgers would end this long, drawn-out saga and choose his next team already. Or lack of team, for that matter.
It's been two months now since Rodgers was officially cut loose by the New York Jets. The Jets quickly moved on, signing Justin Fields to be their new starting quarterback and conducting their draft with full knowledge of how their picks would affect the projected roster.
Any team still hoping to sign Rodgers for his age-42 season wasn't afforded that same luxury. And it seems as though there's only one serious suitor for Rodgers, so they'd better hope he answers their calls.
That team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had both Fields and Russell Wilson on their quarterback depth chart last season. Now that Wilson plays for the New York Giants, the Steelers could be looking at Mason Rudolph as their starting QB if Rodgers turns them down.
However, during a recent livestream, Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani projected a group of teams' quarterback depth chart, and his prediction was that the four-time Most Valuable Player wouldn't leave the Steelers hanging.
"For the Pittsburgh Steelers, my projected starter is none other than Aaron Rodgers, the bad man himself," Milani said. "Backing up will be Mason Rudolph, and the intern, Will Howard. He won't play in 2025."
Rodgers had a 90.5 passer rating in 17 games for the Jets last season, the lowest mark of his career in any season where he's started a game. It was clear that he still had some of the talents that made him a legend, but some of his athleticism and arm strength have left him, and he was antsy in the pocket coming off an Achilles injury.
The Steelers have been just an average quarterback away from actual playoff contention in years past, so one can't fully fault them for wanting Rodgers for his talents on the field. Ask the Jets, though, if the potential off-field distractions make signing him worthwhile.
