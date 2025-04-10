Aaron Rodgers Projected To Finish Sweepstakes With Surprising Deal
There still is a lot of questions about Aaron Rodgers' future in the National Football League.
This is a topic that has been discussed at length, but the sweepstakes still isn't over. Rodgers should have the option of taking all of the time he needs to make a decision. It's a pretty big choice and clearly he must be split or something of that nature as there seemingly is only one more team out there that could be an option for him in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh hosted him on a visit and afterward he held a throwing session with DK Metcalf, who is the team's biggest offseason addition to this point. Rodgers still hasn't announced a decision, though. It seems like it's either going to be Pittsburgh or retirement. There was plenty of speculation that he could announce the news at his friend Pat McAfee's live show in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, but it came and passed and there is still no decision.
Rodgers now is 41 years old and is coming off a season in which he had 28 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. He showed some rust early on as he returned from his serious Achilles injury, but looked more like himself in the second half of the year.
If he plays, what could it a cost a team that signs him?
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin attempted to make that projection and settled on a potential $30 million deal over one year.
"If $25 million is the floor, then Rodgers' financial ceiling is probably about $35 million per year," Benjamin said. "Some have suggested the former MVP could draw at least $40 million, but that seems unlikely given Rodgers played for less ($37.5 million per year) with the New York Jets, and is now two years older -- and visibly more limited as a play-extender -- since agreeing to that deal. Remember Rodgers took a pay cut just to facilitate his move from the (Green Bay Packers) to the Jets. Is he really going to jack up the price after enduring his New York slog? If he does, he might not have any suitors whatsoever.
"So where does that leave us? Cut it down the middle and you've got a logical contract template for Rodgers: one year for approximately $30 million. That kind of money would make him roughly the 16th-highest-paid quarterback, assuming Geno Smith eventually gets the raise he's seeking in Las Vegas."
The Steelers currently have just over $31 million in cap space ahead of the NFL Draft, per Over The Cap. Some of that will have to be used on whoever the team ends up bringing to town in the NFL Draft. Could that be part of what has held up a potential deal? That is just speculation.
Rodgers is future Hall of Famer, but he is 41 years old. He had a three-year, $112.5 million deal with the Jets. In comparison, Russell Wilson landed a deal just north of $10 million with the New York Giants.
Rodgers is hard to project because that $30 million number seems high when taking into account his age and a deal like Wilson got, but then you have to take into account his pedigree. It seems surprisingly high, but we'll see how it all shakes out. Who knows, maybe he'll shock the world and retire. Anything can still happen.