Jets Star Makes Promise To New York Fans
There's a different vibe around this New York Jets team right now than last year.
As the 2024 season approached, there were lofty expectations thanks in large part to the return of Aaron Rodgers. New York's schedule was full of primetime games and everything that came with the offseason was somewhat chaotic. That carried over into the season. The Jets fired Robert Saleh quickly and things got even worse.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were brought to town to make sweeping changes and they have done just that. There are plenty of guys still with the franchise who were in town last year, but still, things have changed. The franchise operates much different. It's more quiet and subdued. There's still plenty going on behind the scenes, though, they just aren't advertising every little thing they do.
One way to see that things are different is just looking at the organized team activities. The OTAs kicked off on May 20th and now the team is through three practices. The participation has been great. Glenn shared when he spoke to the media on Wednesday that there was 100 percent participation on Tuesday and he thought that was the case on Wednesday as well. It hasn't been shared what Thursday's numbers look like, but they likely are very high as well.
Another guy who spoke to the media on Wednesday was three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. He was asked about a handful of topics -- including his tweet after the news broke about New York moving on from Rodgers. Throughout his availability, he also shared that the Jets are "going to be on top" before he hangs up his cleats.
"Change the whole narrative of the New York Jets losing streaks or the playoff (droughts) and different things like that," Williams said as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell. "I was drafted here a long time ago [No. 3 overall in 2019 out of Alabama], and I was paid to help change things around. And I wear that as a badge of honor to make sure that before I leave this game the New York Jets are going to be on top, the New York Jets are going to be the team to watch. I kind of live that every day, and I want everybody around me to be that."
More NFL: Keenan Allen To Jets? New York Called 'Potential Landing Spot'