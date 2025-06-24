Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He's Still Playing After Jets Exit
It was a long year in 2024 with the New York Jets.
The expectations were sky-high, but things unfortunately didn't work out that way. The Jets finished the season with a 5-12 record and were in third place in the AFC East. They did finish ahead of the New England Patriots, but overall, it was a tough year.
The biggest reason for optimism and high expectations was the return of Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer missed pretty much the entire 2023 season and was set to make his big return to the field from a brutal Achilles injury. There was some rust out of the gate, but his overall numbers actually look really solid. He had 28 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 3,897 passing yards.
Over his final nine games of the season, Rodgers racked up 2,001 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, and just four interceptions.
Things just didn't work out for the team overall and it led to a messy split this offseason.
After months of rumors, Rodgers opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and talked about a handful of topics. He hinted that the 2025 season will be his last and also addressed whether he is still playing in an attempt to have a better finish to his career than the 2024 season with the Jets.
"It's not really 'Can't go out like this,'" Rodgers said. "I love the game and there's been a beautiful relationship. It was my first love when I was 6 years old, dreaming about playing quarterback and being in the Super Bowl and winning in the Super Bowl. ... I wanted to be there for minicamp once I decided I was going to be all in, but I didn't need this. I didn't need it at all. I don't feel the need to prove anything to anybody or don't have any chip on my shoulder. I don't want the attention.
"I'm going to give the Steelers everything that I got and empty the tank and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens."
The Jets will face off against their old signal-caller in Week 1 action at home in what will also be Justin Fields' first regular season game with the franchise.
More NFL: Jets Rookie Predicted For Breakout 'Instant-Impact' Season