Jets Rookie Predicted For Breakout 'Instant-Impact' Season
The New York Jets used the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft to select offensive tackle Armand Membou and there's already high hopes for the 21-year-old.
Membou is expected to walk into a starting job right away and bookend the offensive line with 2024 first-rounder Olu Fashanu. He already is walking into the 2025 season with high expectations. NFL.com's Gennaro Filice even projected him among 11 "instant-impact newcomers" for the 2025 season.
"Entering this past April’s draft, the Jets’ offensive line boasted a capable starter at four of the five slots. So, one year after the old regime used its last first-round pick on an athletic left tackle (Olu Fashanu), the new regime used its first first-rounder on a mauler to man the right edge. At a touch over 6-4 and 332 pounds, Membou put on an impressive athletic display at the NFL Scouting Combine. But the 21-year-old’s no simple 'workout warrior,' as he spent the last three years making a name for himself in the SEC.
"Taking over as Missouri’s right tackle midway through his true freshman season back in 2022, Membou ultimately played 36 games (with 30 starts) for the Tigers, giving up a grand total of three sacks, including zero this past season. And in the ground game, he was a violent road-grader who routinely climbed to the second level to bury overmatched defenders -- this undoubtedly caught the eyes of new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, who are looking to build a stout rushing attack around quarterback Justin Fields. Membou could be the final piece to an extremely promising offensive line."
Over the last few years, the offensive line have given the Jets some question marks. Now, it seems like a significant strength heading into the 2025 season.
