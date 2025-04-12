Aaron Rodgers Saga Now Taking 'Weird' Turn After Jets Exit
If there is one thing that is for sure it's that the New York Jets made the right decision.
New York opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers shortly after the team selected Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey to be the team's head coach and general manager and signed Justin Fields very quickly after the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up.
The Jets know who their quarterback is going to be and can use that information as a guiding light in free agency and the upcoming National Football League Draft.
Rodgers on the other hand hasn't really said anything publicly at this point and therefore is still a chance that he opts to hang up his cleats and retire, although that doesn't seem likely.
The most likely outcome still seems like Rodgers will end up landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers but there is still no official word on that and no timeline on a decision.
NFL insider Josina Anderson weighed in on the sweepstakes with the latest update from the Steelers camp and said that she has heard that the vibe is getting "weird" in Pittsburgh.
"Meanwhile from a league source on the Steelers: 'The vibe? I would say it feels a little weird here. The running joke around here right now is 'who's going to be our quarterback?' Now, I wouldn't say there's any panic though; but the current QB depth says what it says,'" Anderson shared.
It's an interesting time in the league right now.
