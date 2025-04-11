Jets Latest Visit Could Be Early Hint Of NFL Draft Trade
The New York Jets have been meeting with prospects left and right and that unsurprisingly was the case on Thursday.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Jets met with Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and noted that based on his expected draft position New York likely would have to make a move to land him.
"Oregon DT Derrick Harmon, a projected first-round pick, visited the Jets today, as he chronicled on IG," Garafolo said. "Top 10 is earlier than he’s been mocked so a return to Florham Park would be in a trade-back or trade-up scenario. Harmon also visited the (Cleveland Browns) and (Pittsburgh Steelers) this week."
ESPN currently has him ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle in this draft class and the No. 23 overall prospect.
"Harmon stacks blockers and sheds them in time to make plays on the ball," Steve Muench said. "He is quick and strong enough to press the B-gap and squeeze the A-gap when lining up over the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle. His arms are long, and he gets his hands into the frame of pass blockers.
"Harmon mixes in stab-to-rip and stab-to-arm over moves. He has upper body strength and enough lateral mobility to get blockers off balance. He locks out and pushes the pocket. He's an effective hand fighter and can win clean."
The No. 7 pick certainly doesn't seem likely for him at this point. There's been a lot of chatter recently about the possibility of the Jets landing Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou at the No. 7 pick. If the Jets could do that and then also bring Harmon to town, that would be a pretty great start to the draft.
