Aaron Rodgers Scores First Home TD With the New York Jets
The New York Jets are facing off against their arch-rival and division foe New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football from MetLife Stadium.
The Jets had to punt after receiving the opening kickoff before forcing New England into a 3 and out.
On the second Jets drive of the night, quarterback Aaron Rodgers led an 8-play, 73-yard touchdown drive which would end in a 10-yard Allen Lazard score on a Rodgers touchdown pass, good for the first New York touchdown at home of the Aaron Rodgers era.
Rodgers began the game 8 of 9 for 63 yards and the touchdown to Lazard:
The Jets got into New England territory on an unnecesarry roughness penalty from Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, followed up by a 10-yard rush from Breece Hall to enter the red zone:
Rodgers then found an open Xavier Gipson to get down to the 10 before Lazard found the endzone.
The Jets entered the game at 1-1 after a Week 1 loss to San Francisco before the first win for Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform in Week 2 at Tennessee. Thursday night marks the home opener of the 2024 season as the Jets look to right the ship against a New England team which they are 1-7 against in the last four seasons.
A win for the Jets on Thursday night would give New York an early lead in the AFC East and bring them to 2-1 if they are able to handle New England and claim the victory.