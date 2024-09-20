Jets Country

Aaron Rodgers Scores First Home TD With the New York Jets

The New York Jets are facing off against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Michael Brauner

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are facing off against their arch-rival and division foe New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football from MetLife Stadium.

The Jets had to punt after receiving the opening kickoff before forcing New England into a 3 and out.

On the second Jets drive of the night, quarterback Aaron Rodgers led an 8-play, 73-yard touchdown drive which would end in a 10-yard Allen Lazard score on a Rodgers touchdown pass, good for the first New York touchdown at home of the Aaron Rodgers era.

Rodgers began the game 8 of 9 for 63 yards and the touchdown to Lazard:

The Jets got into New England territory on an unnecesarry roughness penalty from Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, followed up by a 10-yard rush from Breece Hall to enter the red zone:

Rodgers then found an open Xavier Gipson to get down to the 10 before Lazard found the endzone.

The Jets entered the game at 1-1 after a Week 1 loss to San Francisco before the first win for Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform in Week 2 at Tennessee. Thursday night marks the home opener of the 2024 season as the Jets look to right the ship against a New England team which they are 1-7 against in the last four seasons.

A win for the Jets on Thursday night would give New York an early lead in the AFC East and bring them to 2-1 if they are able to handle New England and claim the victory.

Published |Modified
Michael Brauner

MICHAEL BRAUNER

Home/News