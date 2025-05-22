Jets Country

Aaron Rodgers Signing With Steelers Tabbed 'Next Domino To Fall'

Aaron Rodgers is likely nearing a free agency decision and it'll likely be signing with the Steelers.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Jets opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and ignited a wild free agency sweepstakes that still hasn't concluded.

While Rodgers reportedly received interest from teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants, it seems as though the Steelers are the only team left in the race for the veteran star.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested that Rodgers signing with the Steelers was the "next domino to fall" in the NFL this offseason.

"At this point, the pairing feels nearly inevitable. The Steelers didn't draft a quarterback before taking a sixth-round flier on Will Howard," Knox wrote. "They're also content to wait on Rodgers. According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, 'there is reportedly no deadline' for Rodgers to make things with Pittsburgh official.

"And for Rodgers, the Steelers may be the only option—at least, unless and until a starter with another franchise suffers a significant injury."

It's been the Steelers or retirement for the star for quite some time now. There's potential that Rodgers is holding out in case a team sees an injury to their starting signal caller. But at this point, it's inevitable that he goes to the Steelers to team up with legendary head coach Mike Tomlin.

With the Steelers, Rodgers would have a chance to chase one final Super Bowl before retiring. The Steelers are built to win, but spotty quarterback play over the last five or six years has stopped them from having any sort of real Super Bowl hopes.

Either way, the Jets look better with each passing day for opting to release Rodgers rather than hold onto him and his drama.

