Jets Predicted To Regret Giving Justin Fields 'Big Money'
The New York Jets had quite an exciting offseason that included the hiring of a new general manager and a new head coach. Besides those two upgrades, the Jets opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and sign free agent Justin Fields.
The Fields signing has been a huge talking point this offseason with some seeing it as a good decision and other suggesting the Jets overpaid Fields. New York signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently suggested the Jets' biggest offseason mistake was signing Fields to a contract worth "big money."
"It’s not like the New York Jets gave Justin Fields an outrageous contract. In today’s NFL, they took a calculated risk, but it’s a pretty big one overall and it could end up pushing this team into 'sell' mode at the 2025 NFL trade deadline," Bedinger wrote. "There are a lot of important contract players on this roster in New York and new GM Darren Mougey might be looking to build his NFL Draft war chest in the middle of this season if the Fields move doesn’t work out."
Fields was the best option available for the Jets. New York couldn't have gotten a guaranteed franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft, so selecting a high potential player like the former Pittsburgh Steelers star seemed like the best decision to make.
Fields has the potential to be the franchise guy with the Jets if he can get consistent playing time and a situation with the right weapons around him. In New York, he should have both those things this season.
