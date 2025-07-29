Jets Country

Jets Reunion: 17-Year Veteran Returning To NY

The Jets are bringing an old friend back to town...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 29, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The New York Jets seemingly have found their new kicker.

The kicker position gave New York some troubles last season and there has been an ongoing competition in camp. New York cut rookie Caden Davis on Tuesday, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"And one more move: They cut rookie K Caden Davis, leaving Harrison Mevis as the only kicker (for now). They signed RB Lawrance Toafili," Cimini said.

This came in the wake of New York having a tryout with old friend Nick Folk on Monday. Well, it seems like things went well as the Jets are reuniting with the 40-year-old, per head coach Aaron Glenn and shared on social media by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

"The Jets signed Nick Folk, Aaron Glenn said," Rosenblatt shared.

Folk is a 17-year NFL veteran with plenty of experience in New York. Folk joined the Jets ahead of the 2010 season and was in New York for six seasons. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2017 season and then returned to the AFC East in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots.

Folk has led the NFL in field goal percentage in back-to-back years. He went 29-for-30 in 2023 and then followed up by going 21-for-22 in 2024 both as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

In comparison, Greg Zuerlein went 9-for-15 when healthy last year and Anders Carlson went 8-for-10 on field goals. New York missed eight field goals overall last year and Folk has missed just two over the last two seasons combined.

Folk also went 25-for-25 on extra points last year, while New York went 28-for-31.

