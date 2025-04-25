Aaron Rodgers-Steelers Saga Gets New Wrinkle From Insider
The New York Jets obviously aren't thinking about Aaron Rodgers any longer.
New York moved on back in February and then signed Justin Fields in free agency shortly after it opened up. The Jets moved on from Rodgers and haven't spoken about him much since. Rodgers recently opened up about his exit from New York. Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Rodgers' comments on Thursday night and instead talked about new Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Rodgers is still available on the open market and it's unknown what's going to happen with him. He talked about his free agency process on "The Pat McAfee Show." He mentioned speaking to the Pittsburgh Steelers -- among other teams -- and his visit with the organization. Rodgers noted that the NFL Draft wasn't going to impact his eventual decision and noted that something in his personal life has taken his attention.
NFL insider Josina Anderson gave the latest update on Rodgers late on Thursday night and noted that Pittsburgh recently spoke with him.
"I'm told the Steelers communicated with Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of the week that they would like to receive an answer from him before the Draft (at least 48 hours), per league source," Anderson said. "Steelers know the outcome of that conversation..."
The Steelers were heavily linked to Shedeur Sanders ahead of the NFL Draft and he was available when Pittsburgh was on the clock, but the franchise didn't add a new quarterback in the first round on Thursday night. Sanders is still available heading into the second round as well as a few other quarterbacks. Will Pittsburgh make a move or is Rodgers coming to town?