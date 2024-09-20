Aaron Rodgers Strike Sets Up Multiple Score Lead Against the New England Patriots
The New York Jets are working towards moving to a winning record for the first time since last October. They will look to do so in their home opener on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
The Jets went up 14-0 in the middle of the second quarter after a long second consecutive 13-play, 91-yard scoring drive, led by two clutch third down completions from Aaron Rodgers. When New York got inside the red zone, a negative play would push them back to the 28-yard line and make it 2nd and 17.
The negative field position didn't last long, however, with Rodgers finding Tyler Conklin for a 22-yard gain to get inside the 10, leading to a 1-yard Breece Hall touchdown on which Robert Saleh had to challenge and confirm that Hall broke the plane:
At the start of the drive, Rodgers would find Allen Lazard on 3rd and 6 for a huge 27-yard gain from their own 13 yard line to get the drive going:
Rodgers recorded three touchdowns across the first two weeks of the season before Thursday's showdown with their AFC East rivals. Last week was the first time in 623 days that the 40-year-old quarterback walked off the field with a victory.
The Jets Quarterback is looking for his first game of the season over 200 yards passing. With Rodgers healthy, many believe this team has what it takes to get the Jets back to the postseason for the first time since 2010.
The Jets lead the Patriots 14-0 late in the second quarter.