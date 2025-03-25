Aaron Rodgers' Sweepstakes Could Be Nearing Big Finale After Jets Exit
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is still the talk of the National Football League world but there is more than just speculation now.
The former New York Jets quarterback was in the building with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday. As of right now, the two teams with the most ties to Rodgers rumors-wise are the Steelers and the New York Giants. The Minnesota Vikings were also reportedly in the mix but have decided to roll with JJ McCarthy, at least for now.
Rodgers has visited the Steelers and as of writing hasn't visited the Giants. This doesn't mean he's signing there. Retirement can't be ruled out until he signs a deal somewhere. Plus, he could always still visit the Giants.
While this is the case, it does seem like the Steelers have a shot at him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and shared that he heard that the meeting "went really well."
"As far as the visit...it sounded like it went really well," Rapoport said. "That is my sense. I think it went really well."
A deal hasn't been agreed to as of writing, but take this for what you will. Rumors have been building for weeks about the Steelers' interest in Rodgers, he's done one visit so far and it was to Pittsburgh, the meeting went "really well" per Rapoport. What's next? Maybe a deal, but we'll see.
If he does land in Pittsburgh, that would be the most interesting landing spot for him from a Jets perspective. The Steelers are coming to town during the 2025 season so there could be a matchup in which the Justin Fields-led Jets take on the Rodgers-led Steelers at MetLife Stadium. If that were to happen, you can almost guarantee it would be a primetime affair.
