Jets 26-Year-Old Called 'Under-The-Radar' Move Of Offseason
The New York Jets lost one tight end this offseason and added another.
New York recently lost tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency after three years in the organization as he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets also recently signed a different tight end, although the move was before Conklin opted to join the Chargers.
New York signed former Chargers tight end Stone Smartt after he sent the last three seasons in Los Angeles. Smartt is just 26 years old and profiles more as a tight end No. 2 rather than the No. 1 role Conklin had last year. While this is the case, he has some upside. He had 16 catches for 208 yards last year in 15 games.
ESPN's Rich Cimini called the move New York's "under-the-radar" move of the offseason so far.
"Under-the-radar move: Signing tight end Stone Smartt," Cimini said. "Smartt has only 31 career receptions, but he flashed for the Chargers last season during a three-game stretch in December against the (Kansas City Chiefs), (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and (Denver Broncos) with 11 catches for 141 yards. He made the switch from quarterback to tight end in his final college season, so there's upside with him as he continues to develop at the position.
"The Jets are also undergoing big changes at tight end, giving Smartt, who is going into his fourth NFL season, the chance to make the roster and contribute. "
