Aaron Rodgers Takes High Road When Asked About Steelers, Jets
The New York Jets opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and the breakup didn't seem to sit too well with the future Hall of Fame signal caller.
Rodgers was allegedly blindsided by the move after he flew across the country on his own dime to meet with the front office and coaching staff of the Jets. In this meeting, he was reportedly informed of the fact he was being cut.
Since then, Rodgers has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in what appears to be his final effort to make a Super Bowl run before he hangs up the cleats.
Rodgers was recently asked about the organizational differences between the Jets and the Steelers that could lead to more success in Pittsburgh. This question seemed to lead him in a direction to throw shade at his old team, but Rodgers picked the high road.
"I’m not going to take any shots at my previous organization, if that’s what you’re trying to get me to do," Rodgers said.
Many likely would have expected Rodgers to take this opportunity to air out his grievances with New York. It would have been hard to blame him if he did so. But Rodgers opted for a mature route that didn't drag anybody through the mud.
If Rodgers wants revenge on his old franchise, he doesn't need to find it in press conferences. The Steelers and Jets will meet on the field to open up their seasons in Week 1. If Rodgers wants revenge on the Jets, he's going to get his opportunity in a few short months.
