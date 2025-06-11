Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Valuable Wide Receiver
Allen Lazard is going to be a crucial name to watch for the New York Jets heading into this season.
For one, Lazard is bound to play a big role in the new Justin Fields-led offense. But, for two, there's a chance the Jets entertain the idea of trading him.
Bryce Lazenby of Sporting News recently suggested the Jets could cut ties with Lazard, potentially in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, at some point this season.
"Allen Lazard is a reliable veteran wide receiver. The Iowa State product has been a valuable target during his seven-year career, but could be looking for a new team soon," Lazenby wrote. "The reason Lazard could be on the outs in New York is because his old friend, Aaron Rodgers, finally has a new team. Lazard has always been on the same team as Rodgers, and the duo have undeniable chemistry. It's possible Lazard requests out, with his eyes set on Pittsburgh.
"The Jets don't have the deepest receiver room, but they could prefer to give all of the targets to the younger guys anyway. Plus, if the team trades Lazard, it could save over $2 million."
A trade involving Lazard, specifically with the Steelers, could make sense for both sides. Pairing the wideout with his long time teammate Aaron Rodgers in the Steel City would certainly make sense for Pittsburgh.
For the Jets, it could make sense under certain circumstances. New York would need its young wide receivers, like Malachi Corley and Arian Smith, to show some serious promise. If that's the case, trading Lazard to the Steelers for a return of draft picks would be the best-case scenario for the Jets.
